Troopers: Virginia man killed after vehicle hydroplanes, strikes him

A Virginia man was killed on Interstate 40 in Pope County Friday night, after a vehicle hydroplaned and struck him, troopers said.

A person driving a 2018 Kia Soul was traveling east on I-40, around 9:45 p.m., during a period of heavy rainfall, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said the vehicle began to hydroplane, before leaving the road on the right. As the vehicle traveled off the road, it struck a pedestrian that was outside his vehicle off the south shoulder, troopers said.

The man was Timothy Cook, 33, of Suffolk, Virginia, troopers said.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as rainy and wet.

At least 175 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the department of public safety.