Washington County marriage licenses

April 15

Charles Austin McClure, 31, and Melissa Jean Brown, 30, both of Memphis, Tenn.

Matthew Chance Miller, 29, Farmington, and Stephanie Amanda Rose Henry, 29, Fayetteville

Paul Wayne Skinner III, 26, and Kendra Faye Phillips, 21, both of Big Cabin, Okla.

Jacob Dean Standfield, 22, and Cassie Lynn Cartwright, 22, both of West Fork

April 16

Jorge Luis Aguirre Pagan, 24, and Erika Noelia Rodriguez Calderon, 24, both of Springdale

Stacy Glenn Barron, 56, Camden, and Geraldine Yvonne Littleton, 49, Horatio

Jesus Barron Crespo, 42, and Sandra Beatriz Regalado Peraza, 33, both of Springdale

Cameron Allen Collins, 30, and Hailey Dawn Blake, 29, both of Fayetteville

Jon William Conklin, 59, and Jennifer Leigh Baril, 52, both of Fayetteville

Donald Jerome Gorton, 59, and Sheila Dawn West, 48, both of Springdale

Brantley Kwinn Johnson, 29, and Danielle Elizabeth Schillinger, 29, both of Lincoln

Jeremy Michael Leininger, 30, and Carmen Lorena Carcamo Funes, 32, both of Springdale

Joseph Ardell Mathis, 23, and Sarah Marie Wright, 22, both of Mansfield

Lauren Kathleen McAnarney, 31, and Jordan Shelby Fowler, 31, both of Fayetteville

Jeffrey Gregg Millerd, 31, and Jamie Rae Kraybill, 28, both of Stillwater, Okla.

Jared John Randall, 35, and Samantha Leigh Grogan, 33, both of Springdale

Dai Duong Tran Vu, 29, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Huong Thu Pham, 29, Fayetteville

April 19

Cody Paul Campbell, 26, and Samantha Faye-Lynn Spencer, 23, both of Fayetteville

Ajlok Stepan Harris, 24, and Sharon Tsuda, 33, both of Springdale

Steven Woodward Hulsey, 49, and Laura Jean Devecsery, 43, both of Fayetteville

Taylor Carl Lockard, 26, and Carlie Gabrielle Martin, 22, both of Springdale

Steven Eugene Miller, 39, Lincoln, and Donna Dionne Dersam, 39, Prairie Grove

Stephen Andrew Myers, 66, and Ana Paula Alvarez, 65, both of Fayetteville

Josslie Omar Pagan Colon, 28, and Ambar Torres Oyola, 23, both of Springdale

Trustyn Delon Vinson, 24, and Mariah James Hendrix, 24, both of Fayetteville

April 20

Andy Tyler Brawner, 24, and Maise Dawn Conner, 21, both of Springdale

Jess Spencer Ezell, 28, and Julia Fay Pink, 25, both of Springdale

Logan Wayne Humphrey, 30, and Ashleigh Rose Price, 29, both of Fayetteville

David Scott Hutcheson, 38, and Melanie Katherine Bertram, 30, both of Fayetteville

Eric Cleveland Jones, 40, and Holly Elizabeth Knox, 43, both of Fayetteville

Cody Austan McAbee, 26, and Bailey Michelle Benson, 25, both of Springdale

Thomas Shane Smith, 34, and Alexandria Nicole Reed, 37, both of Fayetteville

Blake Jeffrey Spencer, 36, and Kara Elizabeth Davidson, 30, both of Fayetteville

Christian Allante Townsel, 24, and Natalie Caitlin Gibson, 23, both of Fayetteville

Hunter Dean Vines, 26, and Jacie Renae Jackson, 25, both of Fayetteville

Paul Nathaniel Whitehead, 25, and Katelin Elizabeth Campbell, 23, both of Elkins

April 21

Rene Emiliano Galdamez, 36, and Vilma Angelica Morales Recinos, 36, both of Springdale

Ethan Levi Graham, 24, and Sophia Nicole Triola, 22, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Tanner Whitten Jones, 22, Fayetteville, and Gabriella Lynne Rogers, 22, Rogers

Joshua Michael Shaddox, 31, and Shannon Lee Martin, 27, both of Fayetteville

Teagan Jamison Shepherd, 21, and Luciana Belen Vargas Mendoza, 22, both of Fayetteville

Benjamin Todd Smith, 46, and Libby Ellen Leifer, 41, both of Fayetteville

Robert Ray Stokes Jr., 71, and Judy Rose Dodson, 73, both of Springdale