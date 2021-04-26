Counties’ offices offer new normal

County offices are opening with what some officials say may be a "new normal" as covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Washington County resumed in-person meetings this month for the Quorum Court, the Planning Board and other panels. Masks aren't required in county buildings, and other covid-19 precautions may soon be gone.

County Attorney Brian Lester said each elected official will determine how their office operates.

"The county recommends people follow the guidelines set by the state, but there are no county mandates," Lester said.

County Clerk Becky Lewallen said her office is doing business as normal, with masks being worn when people come in wearing them or when they ask an employee wear one.

Lewallen said people are showing up for marriage licenses and for other county business in much the same numbers as they did before the federal and state governments declared a health emergency in March 2020.

"We always get busy in the spring with marriage licenses," Lewallen said. "One Friday we did 27 marriage licenses. Everybody wanted to get married on 4-3-21."

Lewallen said the shields that were installed in her office as part of the covid-19 precautions will probably be removed.

"Eventually, we'll take them down,"she said. "It's not very helpful anyway because people come and stand to the side to talk to you."

Betsy Harrell, Benton County clerk, said Benton County will observe some of the health guidelines, including social distancing and having employees wear masks when they can't meet the social distancing guideline, at least until the health emergency put in place by Gov. Asa Hutchinson expires. The emergency is set to expire at the end of May.

Harrell said her staff tries to accommodate people, wearing masks to deal with those who come in wearing masks and putting masks on if they're involved in lengthy conversations with people who aren't.

Harrell said her office likely will continue some changes instituted over the past year. She said the staff developed ways for people to submit information online or by email for things such as marriage licenses to lessen the need for in-person contacts.

"When they do need to come in, it's a much shorter process," Harrell said. "It's maybe five minutes where before it was 20 minutes."

Angela Wood, Washington County collector, said she thinks one change may remain after the health precautions are gone. Wood said more people have been using the satellite offices for the collector and assessor in the state Revenue Offices.

"I think they do have new habits," Wood said. "The satellite offices are an all-in-one location. They don't have to do two things here at the courthouse and then drive to the Revenue Office to get their car tags."

Scott Hardin, spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, said revenue offices in Fayetteville and Bentonville are among the top four busiest in the state.

"There was a bit of a downturn in traffic at the beginning, not very significant, but it was a bit of a downturn," Hardin said. "We're now back to almost normal. We did see significant growth in our online services."

Russell Hill, Washington County assessor, said his main concern is making the public feel comfortable and safe. He said the plastic "shower curtains" in his office will remain up for now and eventually be replaced with plastic shields to match the spaces in the satellite offices as a matter of continuing health precautions.

"There's still going to be the flu; there's still going to be colds going around," Hill said.

Roderick Grieve, Benton County assessor, said his office developed a number of ways people can access services online that will likely continue.

"Anything you need to walk through the doors for, you can do online," Grieve said. "I think a lot of people will continue to do that. People also continue to call, and we get a huge amount of walk-in traffic at our satellite offices because it's a one-stop shop."

"It's turned out great," Grieve said of the shift from in-person to online services. "We don't see any need to go back. The pandemic was the spur for us to get a lot of things done that we'd been talking about. It was always in the planning stage. Now it was like, 'We don't have any choice but to do this now.'"