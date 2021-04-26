Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 12

Flying Burrito

7022 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 5, Springdale

Critical violations: Food items on the cold holding unit are holding at 45 degrees and should be held at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

La Sultana Supermarket

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above pot with beans in refrigerator. Manual sanitizer dispenser is not working properly, concentration of sanitizer is low and, hose has a lot of bubbles. Prep table: tomatoes at 49 degrees, meat at 48 degrees; refrigerator: curtido at 45 degrees and, rice at 45 degrees. Rice and curtido have incorrect date, other foods do not have a date marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Pizza Hut

2921 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Drain in dish washing machine is not clean. Surfaces of shelves in walk-in cooler and shelves in fermentation machine are not clean.

Sonora Middle School

17051 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Interior of ice machine is not clean.

April 13

Butterfield Trail Village Convocation Center Bistro

1923 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Chop Sooie

2907 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet and wristwatch.

Fayetteville Public Library

401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Particle board shelving in dry storage. No dish-temp or heat test strips.

Fayetteville Regional Park- Phase 1

2600 W. Judge Cummings Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee handled pretzel with bare hand.

Noncritical violations: None

Geraldi's

20 S. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cook touched the toasted bread with bare hands. Dishwasher was not dispensing the sanitizing solution.

Noncritical violations: Date marking missing from multiple prepared items in refrigerators. Several refrigerators lack thermometers. No test strips.

Lift Coffee Bar

3889 N. Steele Blvd., Apt 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in smoothie preparation area lacks disposable towels.

Noncritical violations: One handwashing sink lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Yogurt parfaits in refrigerator for customer self-service lack adequate labeling. Chlorine test strips are not on-site.

Mamaka Bowls

495 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A couple of refrigerators lack refrigerator thermometer. No test strips.

Mi Tienda Supermarket

1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Salsas prepared Saturday 04/10, the label indicated 04/12 - 04/18, 04/12 is the date when they packaged the food.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired.

P & N Fast Food

1209 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food preparation area, handwashing sinks are not accessible, full of utensils. Refrigerator food prep-area, raw eggs are stored above packaged prep-cook food. Fried chicken at 109 degrees, fried fish at 117 degrees and rice at 100 degrees. Should be temping at 135 degrees or above. Kimchi and chili past prepared or does not have a date marked.

Noncritical violations: Food employee cleaning utensils with wiping cloths. Original buckets of soy sauce are used to store other food (salt, MSG). Manual can opener is not clean.

P and N Oriental Food Market

1209 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged cooking blood does not have a date marked or label.

Noncritical violations: None

April 14

Beon-Herbalife Nutrition Center

204 Berry St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator lacks a thermometer.

E-Z Mart

1116 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available.

Mai Lee's Eggrolls

107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Person in charge does not know food rules and regulation. Handwashing sink is not working, water connection is not available. Hot water is not available in handwashing sink and three-compartment sink. No running water available.

Noncritical violations: Prep-table and refrigerator do not have a thermometer.

Papi's Fish Tacos

638 W. Laura Lee St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw wood shelves are used for storage.

Shiloh Christian Schools

1707 Johnson Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: In freezer, two boxes have ice cubes from defrost on the surface of the boxes.

Sonic Drive-In

225 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee preparing food wearing watch. Walk-in cooler and freezer have damaged seals around the doors causing some ice accumulation in the units.

Tumbles Day Care

365 McKnight Ave., West Fork

Critical violations: Evidence of a rodent in the dry food storage closet area. Ants observed on the counter of the south portion of the kitchen storage area.

Noncritical violations: Dry food storage closet shelving lack cleaning/sanitizing.

Turnbow Elementary School

3390 Habberton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Warewashing area, surfaces of fan are not clean.

West Fork Cafe

99 Centennial Ave., West Fork

Critical violations: Disposable paper towels are unavailable at handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Men's toilet room handwashing sink lacks employee handwashing signage posted. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Outside garbage dumpster lacks a drain plug installed. Outside garbage dumpster lids are open.

West Fork Elementary School

245 School Ave., West Fork

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One chemical sanitizing solution container for wiping cloths between uses is stored on the floor.

April 15

Cargill Unit A & B

730 E. Randall Wobbe Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee cut cabbage (prepare curtido), ingredient for ready to eat food, with bare hands. Raw eggs are stored above cover container with gravy.

Noncritical violations: None

Club Buena Vista

2056 Dime Drive, Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small refrigerator does not have a thermometer. Cardboard box with cups are stored in contact with the floor.

Con Quesos

2016 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit has expired.

Del Rey Produce

1229 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Flat of eggs stored over a covered container of salsa in the refrigerator. Salsa and other items in the walk-in cooler were not date marked. Produce crates stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. No heat test strips or dish-temp plate for the bar dishwasher.

Hand In Hand Learning Center

206 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit has expired.

Holiday Inn Express

1251 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Clean linens stored on a wire rack with direct contact with the floor. No test strips. No permit posted.

Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity

320 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food temperature gauge not working in hot hold.

April 16

Asi Market

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite L, Springdale

Critical violations: Macaroni and egg salad stored without a cover on the prep table. Macaroni salad is being stored in the prep area at 60 degrees and should be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 12 -- Sonora Elementary School, 20151 Sonora Road, Springdale

April 13 -- Elite Nutrition, 1680 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville; Loves Donuts, 1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Super 8, 4540 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; The AM/PM Bar, 546 W. Center St., Suite B, Fayetteville

April 14 -- Growing God's Kingdom, 599 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork; Kids Unlimited Learning Academy, 1268 Electric Ave., Springdale; La Original Los Cuatros, 224 Caudle Ave., Springdale; Otro Rollo, 1039 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale; Sonic, 4723 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Subway, 411 S. Thompson St., Springdale; The Sugar Shack, 280 McKnight Ave., West Fork; Walmart Market Food Store, 367 W. Main St., Farmington; Walmart Market Deli-Bakery, 367 W. Main St., Farmington; Washington Elementary School, 425 N. Highland Ave., Fayetteville;

April 15 -- Bernice Young Elementary School, 301 Pippin Apple Circle, Springdale; City of Elkins Sports Complex, 2520 N. Center St., Elkins; Dollar General, 2393 N. Center St., Fayetteville; The Sale Barn, 1581 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, 111 W. First Ave., Elkins; Southwest Jr. High School, 1807 Princeton Ave., Springdale; Sushi With Gusto, 1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

April 16 -- JJ's Grill, 1271 Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville; Prism Education Center, 2855 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville; Shave The Planet, 3078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Spoon Korean Restaurant, 603 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville