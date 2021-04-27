2 fatally shot at North Little Rock apartments, police say

Two people are dead after a shooting Monday night in North Little Rock, police said.

Officers responding to a shots fired call at about 10:30 p.m. at The Greens at the Rock apartments, 8305 Counts Massie Road, found two victims with gunshot wounds, according to a news release by the North Little Rock Police Department. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the bodies of the victims, whose names weren’t immediately released, were taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy. The investigation into the killings is ongoing, according to the release.