2 people killed in roadway crashes

Two people died Sunday in vehicle crashes in Pulaski County, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Curtis Chatman, 57, of North Little Rock was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 east of mile marker 150 at 7:03 a.m., a state police report said. Two passengers in his 2013 Dodge -- Theresa Trotter, 49, of Maumelle and Rikayla Trotter, 28, of North Little Rock -- were injured, according to the report.

Chatman was driving east when his vehicle was hit from behind by a 2002 Toyota, the report said. The impact caused the Dodge to strike a barrier, cross the roadway and run into trees, the report said.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A 37-year-old Jacksonville woman died in a two-car crash at South University Avenue and 53rd Street in Little Rock, according to a state police report.

Shonda Catten was driving a 2002 Honda west on 53rd at 2:40 p.m. when she attempted to turn left onto South University but was hit by a 2005 Chevrolet, the report said.

Marcus Jordan, 39, of Little Rock, a passenger in the Honda, was injured, as was 18-year-old Maliek Brooks of Little Rock, the driver of the Chevrolet, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, and Little Rock police investigated, the report said.