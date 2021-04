Little Rock, 1911: The photographer stood on the double line of streetcar tracks looking east from the intersection of Center Street and the newly named Capitol Avenue (formally Fifth or Orange Street). The only building visible that still stands is the Boyle Building, then the National Bank building. The wagons on the right are backed up in front of the Majestic Meat Market.

