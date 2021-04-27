Artist professional development program returns to Northwest Arkansas

Mid-America Arts Alliance announced Monday it will be renewing and expanding the Artists 360 professional development program in Northwest Arkansas.

The Walton Family Foundation is offering $600,000 in direct grants to participating artists for the next iteration of the program, according to a joint release by the foundation and alliance.

Grants of $7,500 for professional artists and $1,500 for student artists have been awarded through the program.

Two new grant categories also are being offered this year, according to the release.

Community Activator Grants will provide $15,000 awards to four artists or artist-led collectives yearly, and the Creative Impact Award will provide $25,000 annually to an individual artist in the region, according to the release.

Community Activator Grants are for individuals or collaborative partnerships that pay for projects to help create an active community of peer support in the region, according to the alliance website.

The Impact Award recognizes an exceptional artist who contributes to and nurtures the region's culture, according to the website.

Artists 360 is a grant and professional development program offered by Mid-America Arts Alliance for artists that began a three-year pilot in Northwest Arkansas in 2018.

Mid-America Arts Alliance is based in Kansas City, Mo., and supports artists, cultural organizations and communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas through national traveling exhibition programs, leadership development and strategic grant making.

Sixty artists of all disciplines were selected from more than 500 applicants to receive professional development training and grants totaling $342,000 from the Walton Family Foundation for the first run of the program, according to the release.

Participating artists will also receive expanded opportunities to share their work with the community and other direct support services, according to the release.

Artists 360 professional development training will include cohort-based training, one-on-one coaching sessions, peer networking opportunities, retreats and a new showcase event of artists, according to the release.

Grants paired with cohort-based training and peer networking allows artists to dive deeper into projects that otherwise may not be possible, according to the release.

Rachel Lynett, a 2019 Artists 360 participant, said she used her $7,500 project grant to make a play a reality.

"In a very dark time when I lost a lot of work, this grant helped me create a virtual theater company, Rachel Lynett Theatre Company, and that's how we were able to do a presentation of the play," Lynett said. "Honestly, with the pandemic, it felt like creating theater would be impossible, and the grant gave me room to explore the possibilities."

Lynett was recently awarded the 2021 Yale Drama Series Prize for her play "Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson)."

Artists living in Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties may participate in the program, said Todd Stein, Mid-America's president and CEO.

Applications will open in June for the next Artists 360 cohort, according to the release. The next cohort will begin its Artists 360 experience in October, said David Wayne Reed, alliance engagement specialist.