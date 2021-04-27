Church giving away clothes, food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give away items on the sidewalk at 10 a.m. Saturday. Free items will include clothes, food, household products and door prizes. Masks will be required, according to a news release.

Simmons declares cash dividend

Simmons First National Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's Class A common stock of $0.18 per share, which is payable on July 6 to shareholders of record as of June 15.

The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6%, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year, according to a news release.

The current quarterly cash dividend rate further represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $0.72 per share and a five-year compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 8%.

Input on road project requested

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an online public involvement meeting about the proposed plans to add two sets of passing lanes along sections of Highway 270 between Prattsville (Grant County) and the Jefferson County line.

The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. May 10, according to a news release.

The link to the virtual meeting is https://vpiph01-job-020717-prattsville-jefferson-co-line-hwy-270-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/. This website will provide project materials and handouts that would have been shown at the in-person meetings.

A separate link on the site will provide a Spanish version of the presentation.

There will also be an option to send online comment forms to department staff or residents can print the form and mail it to Environmental Division, 10324 I- 30, Little Rock, AR 72209. Those without internet access may call Karla Sims at (501) 569-2000 or email her at karla.sims@ardot.gov.

Producer conference set for Thursday

The 11th Annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Small Scale Producer Conference will be held virtually beginning at 9:25 a.m. Thursday.

At noon, Sam Kieffer, American Farm Bureau Federation vice president of public affairs, will address the American Recover Plan Act of 2021, according to a news release.

The conference is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University Agriculture and Natural Resources Program. Participants may register for the conference at https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqc-qqqjIvGdAqXFllZa-n0rgYquuRgk05.

Century Farm applications due May 31

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program. Applications must be received via email or postmarked by May 31 to be eligible for designation as a 2021 inductee.

The program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. There is no cost to apply, according to a news release.

Arkansas farms must meet the following criteria:

• The same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption.

• The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Online and printable applications are available at: agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.