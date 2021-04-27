CoorsTek to add 50 jobs at Benton ceramics plant

Ceramics manufacturer CoorsTek is again expanding its manufacturing footprint in Benton and plans to create 50 new jobs over the next few years.

"The expansion of our Benton facility is a key step in our long-term strategy for CoorsTek supporting the evolution and innovation in the defense and aerospace markets," said Jonathan Coors, the co-chief executive officer. "Benton has long been an important manufacturing hub for us, and the support and partnership we have experienced from both local and state governments has been a driving factor in our desire for continued investment in Arkansas."

The expansion will amount to an additional $9 million in capital investments at the 230,000-square-foot facility. The Benton facility has served U.S. and international customers in the aerospace and defense industries since 1979. Last year, CoorsTek completed a $26 million expansion at the facility.

CoorsTek is a privately held global supplier of technical ceramics, serving a variety of industries and markets. The company is based in Golden, Colo., and has more than 200 employees in Arkansas and about 5,000 worldwide.