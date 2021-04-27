Sections
CoorsTek to add 50 jobs at Benton ceramics plant

by Andrew Moreau | Today at 1:56 a.m.

Ceramics manufacturer CoorsTek is again expanding its manufacturing footprint in Benton and plans to create 50 new jobs over the next few years.

"The expansion of our Benton facility is a key step in our long-term strategy for CoorsTek supporting the evolution and innovation in the defense and aerospace markets," said Jonathan Coors, the co-chief executive officer. "Benton has long been an important manufacturing hub for us, and the support and partnership we have experienced from both local and state governments has been a driving factor in our desire for continued investment in Arkansas."

The expansion will amount to an additional $9 million in capital investments at the 230,000-square-foot facility. The Benton facility has served U.S. and international customers in the aerospace and defense industries since 1979. Last year, CoorsTek completed a $26 million expansion at the facility.

CoorsTek is a privately held global supplier of technical ceramics, serving a variety of industries and markets. The company is based in Golden, Colo., and has more than 200 employees in Arkansas and about 5,000 worldwide.

