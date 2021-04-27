A day of boating

An added perk to our girls trip to Florida was a boat ride on my friends brothers boat. We met him at the marina and wow, was it impressive. Legendary Marina in Destin, Fla., has 780 boats housed in reportedly the largest dry stack building in the United States. The marina, part of Legendary Marine, covers 3.8 acres, stands five stories high and can withstand 145-mph winds. Its forklift operators perform 43,000 boat moves annually, including 18,000 launches and retrievals.

You tell them you are coming and they bring out your boat by forklift, take it to the water, and then you are good to go. It was a gorgeous day and the water was not rough. We went out into open sea for just a short while, but stayed in calmer waters for most of the day going up and down the coastline. We saw some porpoises and a ton of pelicans. Many boats were docked at Crab Island, or pulled up to small sandy beaches having a picnic. We went to a boat dock of a local restaurant, tied up and went in and had lunch, then back out tooling around until we had to have the boat back.

Once back, we took our stuff, and the forklift came and got the boat, cleaned it off and put it into storage. A really sweet deal, and I am sure, much better for the boat.



Afterwards we went to Bob's place to see his view and his renovations on his condo which is totally gutted at the moment.



We made it back to Seaside in mid-evening. I had walked 2 miles on the beach that morning, so after a full day it was an early to bed evening. Beach living at its finest!