EDITORIAL: Truckin'

Last year Arkansans voted to continue a 0.5 percent sales tax with the understanding revenue generated by that tax would go to state and local highways, roads and bridges. Fair enough. It takes a lot of money to maintain this state's infrastructure, and 55 percent of those who voted saw the value of funding what they drive on.

But we got curious about exactly what vehicles are driving on Arkansas' roads. Fortunately, Arkansans have a useful friend named FOIA. We asked for a spreadsheet of every vehicle registered in Arkansas by make and model.

The motor vehicle division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration seemed a little surprised to get such a request. It seems few, if anybody, have asked for that information before, so the first thing they needed to do was figure out how to get that info from their database and into a spreadsheet. Fortunately, they came through.

And we were able to learn the most popular vehicle in Arkansas, based on registration numbers, is ... drum roll ... the Chevy Silverado. Apparently there are 84,293 of them registered in the state.

In fact, the top three most popular vehicles are pickups. The Ford F-150 took second with 78,029 registered trucks. And in the No. 3 slot is the GMC Sierra, with 53,233 vehicles registered.

The fact that the top three most popular vehicles in Arkansas are pickups didn't surprise us. Arkansas seems like a pickup state.

Some Arkansans will be happy to know nine of the top 10 slots were filled by American brand cars--Chevy, Ford, GMC and Dodge. The Nissan Altima did manage to sneak in at No. 10 with 31,085 registered units.

Trying to better understand why the Chevy Silverado made the top of the list, we spoke with Scott Romine, media manager at Gwatney Chevrolet in Jacksonville.

Mr. Romine is an unapologetic fan of the Silverado. He said he owns a 1972 model, another from 1987, and drives a more current version.

He said Silverado trucks can almost be sold the moment they arrive at the lot. That's especially true with all the pre-ordering that goes on today. "The trucks are definitely our bread and butter," he said.

As for why Silverado is king in Arkansas: "They have a history of reliability that goes back so far and keeps interest in them," the media manager said.

One fun fact blew our minds. Apparently in those "Fast and Furious" films, no matter what vehicle is on screen, it likely has a Chevrolet LS engine under the hood. Mr. Romine said he has friends that work on the sets of those movies, and studios can't afford any downtime.

"They need reliable engines," he said.

We asked him if he thought pickups would ever fall from the top three spots in Arkansas. He didn't think it'd happen.

"In the last few years, the family car has transformed into a truck," he said.

Mr. Romine explained in the '70s and '80s, you couldn't find a truck with four doors. It was a utility vehicle only used on Saturday mornings. And apparently trucks didn't come with air conditioning for a long time. They were thought of more as tractors.

But as pickups gained creature comfort, they've become the vehicle families use.

Mr. Romine added that camper sales have gone through the roof over the last year thanks to covid-19. Camping was still safe when everything shut down, and folks need a good vehicle to pull their campers.

On the bureaucracy side of vehicle registrations, we spoke to Scott Hardin, director of communications at the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. He told us that Arkansas has required vehicle registration since 1911 and is celebrating 110 years of license plates.

We had no clue registration was that old a concept.

When you pay the fees to register a vehicle, 70 percent goes to the State Highway and Transportation Department Fund. "The remaining 30 percent is split between the Municipal Aid Fund and the County Aid Fund," Mr. Hardin said.

When we asked if he was surprised the top three most popular vehicles in Arkansas were pickups, Mr. Hardin said he really wasn't.

"[It's] further confirmation Arkansans love their trucks," he said.

He found the list of vehicles registered in Arkansas to be just as fascinating as we did.

Enjoy those trucks. Many Arkansans are probably teaching their 14-year-olds to drive in them as you read this. Another grand tradition.