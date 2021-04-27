Energy bills due as pause ending

CenterPoint Energy is urging Arkansas customers with unpaid balances to contact the utility immediately to set up payment plan arrangements.

The regulatory moratorium on service disconnections for nonpayment is scheduled to end May 3, meaning any customers who have unpaid balances and do not contact the utility could lose service.

Some customers have accumulated unpaid balances because of financial hardships caused by the pandemic. Since March 2020, the utility has suspended disconnections for nonpayment, but the Arkansas Public Service Commission is removing the moratorium on disconnections.

CenterPoint offers several payment options, including an 18-month plan. Information is available at CenterPointEnergy.com/PaymentAssistance or by calling (800) 992-7552.

As long as a customer pays the current bill amount and the monthly installment by the due date each month, service will not be disconnected.