ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Bobby Watson teams up with NWA Jazz All-Stars at Walton Arts Center

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Students on stage

Northwest Arkansas students take the stage this weekend at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., as part of the center's Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming:

◼️ At 7 p.m. Friday, Dhirana Academy of Classical Dance stages "The Exiled King," a retelling of the 5th-century B.C. Hindu epic "The Ramayana."

◼️ The Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble, students from seven area high schools, performs with alto saxophonist Bobby Watson at 6 p.m. Sunday. The concert is the culmination of 10 weeks training with area jazz professionals.

Tickets to each performance are $15. Covid-19 protocols, including the wearing of masks and social distancing, are in place. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Bentonville gallery

“Life Cycle” by Jessica Mongeon (left) and “Fallen Limbs” by Steven Wise go on display Thursday at Bentonville gallery 211 South. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Origin: Jessica Mongeon and Steven Wise," paintings by Mongeon relating natural phenomena to childbirth and landscapes by Wise derived from his study of the Ozark Mountains, go on display today at 211 South, inside the Northwest Arkansas offices of Engel & Volkers, 211 S. Main St., Bentonville. The exhibit will remain up through July 23. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday during the Bentonville Farmers Market; and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (479) 268-5170 or visit nwa.evrealestate.com/211-South.

Fundraisers' webinar

The Arkansas Arts Council will host a free webinar, "How to Create a Fundraising Plan That Works!" at 10 a.m. May 19. Brenda Mauldin, owner of Brenda Long Mauldin Grant Writing & Development Consulting, will lay out the primary components of a fundraising plan for nonprofit organizations. The webinar is designed for fundraising organizations' staff or volunteers responsible for building formal fundraising plans and budgets. The workshop is part of the Arts Council's GetSmART! Learning Series. Register at tinyurl.com/5br2u7e. For more information, call (501) 324-9775 or email janet.perkins@arkansas.gov.