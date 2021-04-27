Erasing history

Former state Sen. William A. Craven played a major role in the creation of Cal State San Marcos, a school where more than 40 percent of the undergraduates are Latino. His name graces a building and two roads on campus; there’s also a bust of him.

At the same time, Craven said some reprehensible things about immigrants, specifically Latinos, who were in the country without permission.

For these ugly opinions, the university is now considering whether to strip the honors from Craven, a moderate Republican who died in 1999.

As disturbing as his statements were, it is time for the academic world to stop trying to tear people down over things said long ago, when many people voiced similar opinions and societal norms needed wholesale change. People are honored for the good things they did. That doesn’t mean everything they did or said was good.

It’s a rare person who did something really good who never did anything bad. And it’s time for the current culture of outrage to acknowledge this and stop looking for the worst in people who contributed more to society overall than they detracted from it.

College and university officials should be showing more leadership over this, issuing a simple “no” sometimes.