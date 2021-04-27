Sections
Falsification of report leads to Fort Smith police firing, resignation

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 12:52 p.m.
FORT SMITH -- One police officer was terminated, another was reprimanded and a police sergeant resigned amid an internal investigation into a falsified accident report.

All of this stems from an accident in which a department vehicle was backed into a dumpster on private property, Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said. Although the accident took place Feb. 12, the accident report was given a false date of Feb. 16 under the direction of the then-supervisor of the narcotics division, according to Mitchell.

This discrepancy was reported to the department by one of the officers involved in the incident, Mitchell said. This officer was given a written reprimand for not coming forward with this information while the other officer, who did not come forward, was fired. The supervisor resigned.

