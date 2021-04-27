Happy birthday (Apr. 27): Dormant powers are activated by this solar return, which comes with a license to disrupt the status quo. You're more influential than you think. Test it. Act with boldness and see who copies you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Arbitrary decisions will affect your work. Don't let this deter you. In fact, because of your stellar attitude, this wild card may be just the thing to help you shine.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll learn through such techniques as overhearing, poking around, accidentally stumbling upon and more. If it centers on someone's problem or need, it's good information to know.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): To succeed in the eyes of others only brings satisfaction if your idea of success perfectly matches theirs. It's a lot of rigmarole to get to the goal. Make things easier on yourself by prospering on your own terms.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's a definite aim, and someone will be counting on you to finish a job within a particular time frame. Success will not be easy, but success will not be denied. You like doing hard things — it's what makes you awesome.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People want what you contribute, and there's a limited supply of it. It only makes sense that you should raise your price. This probably doesn't have to do with money. There's a more subtle exchange here.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're engaged in a pursuit that will never stop being a lot of work for you. It's like a stair stepper that keeps producing a new step in front of you, though your elevation hardly changes. Only you can say whether it's worth it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You need a crew to carry out your daring plans. Seek qualified help, and avoid accepting help from those who are stretching outside of their comfort zone because they want to please you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Formal schooling is only one small part of your education because, the whole world is your school. You are constantly picking up knowledge. Today brings a prime opportunity to apply what you know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do you find temptation amusing? Would you rather be the tempter or the tempted? Answers to these questions and more come with your subscription to today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A good problem brings out the scientist in you. You collect data and test theories. You so easily slip into a logical mindset and order information in such a way as to assist the aim.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your move appears to others as daring, but that's not it at all. You've calculated this risk using your own complicated and secret tools, and it turns out that this is actually the safest choice.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What if you did think only of yourself? It's off-brand for you, but perhaps you could consider it an experiment. Would it help to know your personal satisfaction will favorably affect the people around you?

PLUTO RETROGRADE

Stripped of planetary status, chances are quite good that the big, cold rock we call Pluto couldn’t care less about our categorizations. He’ll wield his shivery influence without concern for humans, Earth or even his own five moons. The backward trajectory of Pluto recalls power’s utterly self-absorbed nature and the importance of checks and balances.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “You say that Taurus rules the appetite, and I’m totally ruled by mine. I want what I want when I want it, and it’s very hard to stop myself from doing things like overeating and generally indulging… Is that just my sign?”

A: You could certainly blame it on your stars, or thank them for it, whichever suits you. Because this appetite you have can also be seen as a fantastic stroke of luck. Do you know how many people in the world don’t know what they want? To be so keyed into what gives you pleasure is an enormous power to work with. Your Venus-given sensuality may be the seed of your most remarkable talents!

Of course, you don’t feel that way when you’re halfway through the pantry and still eating even though your stomach wants to pop. If you do not appreciate the way your appetites lead you, consider it as an invitation to broaden your “pleasure menu” to include two things: healthy food choices and noneating activities. What else do you enjoy? It’s going to be hard to find something as satisfying and immediate as eating your favorite foods, but that’s what makes the effort worthwhile. Apply your Taurus determination to cultivating new joys.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

With a collection of awards that includes three Grammys, Lizzo’s rise in entertainment has seemed to outsiders to be meteoric, though, true to her steadily climbing Taurus sun, stardom is actually the culmination of effortful years. Taurus also rules the voice, and Lizzo uses hers in a multitude of ways — to sing, rap, be political and even voice an UglyDoll in a movie. Three outer planets in Capricorn suggest unstoppable power.