• Prayuth Chan-ocha, the prime minister of Thailand, has agreed to pay a $190 fine for not wearing a mandatory mask after social media photos showed him maskless during an emergency meeting with senior police officials.

• Lora Reinbold, a Republican state senator from Eagle River, Alaska, banned from Alaska Airlines after clashing with staff over mask rules and accusing flight attendants of being "mask bullies," is now facing a 14-hour car ride and a ferry trip to get to the state capital in Juneau.

• Niki Nicholas, superintendent of Kentucky's Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, said 460 acres of private land inside the recreation area held by The Nature Conservancy is now part of Big South Fork after the National Park Service paid $370,000 for the tract.

• Thomas Gotthard, 44, a Danish Lutheran priest accused of killing his wife whose body has never been found, was charged with murder after prosecutors said they had physical and online evidence "sufficiently weighty to be able to prosecute."

• Jennifer Carvajal, 24, a Florida woman already on probation for a fatal traffic crash in 2014, was arrested on drunken driving, manslaughter and other counts after a high-speed chase ended in a crash that killed one of her passengers, authorities said.

• Jimmy Knowles, accused of fatally shooting another man after demanding either $20 or a lawnmower engine for work Knowles had just done, was arrested at his home in rural Scott County, Miss., sheriff's deputies said.

• Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the president of Turkmenistan, on Sunday celebrated the new state holiday he established to honor the Alabay dog breed, which weighs as much as 175 pounds and is used to guard livestock herds.

• Brandon Harper, 36, of Florissant, Mo., who pleaded guilty to using fake IDs and credit cards to defraud victims out of more than $500,000 as well as diverting $222,000 from a Catholic charity, was sentenced to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Caron McBride, 52, a Texas resident who wanted to update her driver's license after getting married, discovered she had an outstanding 21-year-old felony warrant, now dismissed, for embezzlement for not returning a video she rented under her old last name, Davis, in 1999 from a rental store in Norman, Okla., that closed in 2008.