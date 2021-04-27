Judge allows Barnett to return to Gravette pending trial

WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will be allowed to return to his home in Gravette pending trial.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper of the District of Columbia Tuesday said he was prepared to grant a motion allowing the release of Richard Barnett, 60.

Cooper's order will include "specific conditions of release," he said, including "home detention except for approved purposes, location monitoring by GPS, surrender of the defendant's passport and an order not to obtain another, no travel outside of 50 miles without prior approval of the pre-trial services agency, no association with anyone associated in any way with the events of Jan. 6, and no possession of any firearm or other dangerous weapon, including, obviously, stun guns."

Barnett entered the Capitol with a stun gun and was photographed with his feet on a desk in one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices. He was arrested shortly after his return to Arkansas and has been detained since then.

The ruling came toward the end of a 90-minute long hearing.

Barnett faces these charges:

• 18 U.S.C. 1512(c)(2) and 18 U.S.C. 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18 U.S.C. 1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18 U.S.C. 1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in a Capitol Building

• 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18 U.S.C. 641; Theft of Government Property (an envelope)