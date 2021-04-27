The true Republican

In reference to Spencer Baker's letter in which he said you are not a Democrat if you vote against Donald Trump: If a true Republican believes in the party platform, then a vote for anyone other than the nominee is essentially a vote for any party other than the Republican.

I believe that to think that we have truly great individuals running for the highest office is just a myth; to think we have totally honest media reporting every day is just a myth. I can't see a whole lot of difference in the lies coming from the White House today compared to the previous four years. As Ronald Reagan said, are you better off today than yesterday?

I will close with this: Let the one without sin cast the first stone.

JOE FINLEY

Fordyce

Who gets the blame?

As usual, the state Legislature is in session, and the angry letters in the Voices section of the Democrat-Gazette appear every day. But the workers at the capital's law factory are not completely at fault for creating stupid legislation. Blame it on your neighbors.

Roughly 6 percent of your fellow Arkansans subscribe daily to the Democrat-Gazette. In Arkansas, this newspaper is the only source for in-depth statewide news. Period. And of that 6 percent, how many actually follow the Legislature? Remember those upset subscribers who wrote that they were shocked and angry about paying higher hybrid car registration fees? Our state newspaper reported that legislation before it was passed. Apparently, at least 94 percent of Arkansans are completely uninformed and oblivious to what our lawmakers do--until it's too late or affects them.

Imagine if only half the state's population knew what was happening in Little Rock and called or wrote their representatives with their angry opinions. Those office-holders would probably listen. They like their jobs. In fact, most politicians would never be elected if voters knew who they were voting for.

So, blame it on your neighbors.

WILL COHEN

North Little Rock

Public cash to schools

Consider this: I am a taxpayer in Arkansas. I do want my taxes going toward repairing the streets in my city. I do not want my taxes going toward repairing my neighbor's private driveway. Similarly, I do want my taxes funding the public schools in my city. I do not want my taxes funding a local private school.

Our taxes should fully fund public schools. Private money should fund private schools.

Please contact your state legislators and tell them it is their responsibility to fund our public schools. It is not their responsibility to fund private schools. Tell them to not divert public revenue to fund private schools. Call them today and tell them to vote no on SB630.

CONNIE HOFFMAN

Rogers

Bill is constitutional

Our senators went on national TV and proceeded to mislead the public again about states' rights and our elections. They stated that HR1, a bill passed by the House and currently in the U.S. Senate, bothers them because it will block many states from their voting laws (which cause more harm than good, their sole purpose being to block voters who do not vote for them or their party). They feared disruption or some such nonsense of our republic.

Apparently they do not read the U.S. Constitution, which states in Article 1, Section 4, Clause 1: "The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; [the following is what they ignore] but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators."

The Motor Voter Law springs to mind.

So, what HR1 does is constitutional, but it seems the Republicans dislike it because it prohibits their election-rigging laws, some of which are extreme, to block Democratic-leaning voters, and particularly those of color through gerrymandering and fewer voting machines or polling places in certain districts, causing long lines to disenfranchise voters. I believe HR1 will make elections more fair than they currently are so that we may return to a rule by majority and not rule by minority. I suggest calling and informing them of their error.

JUDITH ZITKO

Hot Springs Village

Picking and choosing

History merely repeats itself. It has all been done before. Nothing under the sun is truly new.

How true is Solomon's writing today in regards to Arkansas House Bill 1386. It says that no state agency shall enforce a law, statute, rule or regulation regarding a personal firearm, firearm accessories or ammunition that is made in Arkansas and stays in Arkansas. Senate Bill 298 continues down this same path, and goes to the extreme measure of a fine of $500 for someone that enforces the federal law.

Sadly, this type of action of picking and choosing which law we are to obey is not new. Think back to when secession from the union resulted in the Civil War, or in 1957, when Gov. Orval Faubus ignored the federal order to allow Black students to attend Little Rock Central High.

Thank you, Governor Hutchinson, for your veto of SB298. State legislators can't ignore federal law and go to the extreme of imposing a penalty if you obey the law. If you agree with me on the importance of rule of law, let your state legislator know. May your voice be heard.

KIRK NETHERTON

Conway

Better use for money

Why would the mayor of Little Rock need to spend over $3,000 each year for a state of the city address? Just think how many potholes that $3,000 would fill.

MICHAEL C. McKINNEY

Little Rock