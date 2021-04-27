Marshallese accomplice to illegal adoptions sentenced

FAYETTEVILLE -- Maki Takehisa, 40, of Springdale received a sentence of a year of home confinement Tuesday for her role in an illegal adoption scheme involving Marshallese women.

The year at home is part of a three-year sentence of probation. She also received a $900 fine.

Takehisa tended to expectant Marshallese mothers brought to the United States who were paid to give their babies up for adoption. Paul Petersen, an attorney and a former Maricopa County, Ariz., assessor, ran the operation and employed Takehisa.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks cited Takehisa's cooperation with the investigation after her arrest, agreeing to U.S. Attorney Clay Fowlkes' recommendation for a much lighter sentence than the maximum of one year in prison.

She provided "significant, timely, accurate and useful information" after reaching a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department in January, Brooks said during Tuesday's hearing. Defense attorney Jack Schisler also noted she has no prior criminal history.

Yet Takehisa told at least one birth mother she had no right to change her mind on giving up her baby for adoption, which was a lie, Brooks said. That and telling birth mothers what to say in family court during adoption proceedings were serious offenses, the judge said.

Authorities began investigating Takehisa in April 2017 after the FBI received information she was helping others induce pregnant women to travel to Northwest Arkansas and consent to adoptions.

Four women told authorities they came here specifically to have a baby for adoption, according to the complaint. Two said Takehisa offered to pay them $10,000, pay the airfare and put them up at a house in Springdale until they gave birth. One said she was actually paid $6,000, the other $4,000. The money was paid in cash by Takehisa after the babies were born.

As many as a dozen women at a time stayed in one Springdale home in the adoption fraud scheme, which involved 30 or more pregnant women a year, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Places the expectant mothers stayed included Takehisa's home, according to court documents.

Some of the expectant mothers who were close to childbirth slept on the floor while housed four to a room, according to the Justice Department.

A 23-year legal resident of the United States, Takehisa now faces the possibility of deportation because of her conviction, Schisler told the judge. That added risk should be considered an additional punishment and mitigate her court sentence, Schisler argued.

Takehisa is married and has four children, the youngest being 4 years old.

Whether federal immigration services will deport her is not known at this time, Schisler told the court. Fowlkes confirmed to the judge that deportation of legally resident Marshallese after criminal conviction is rare, but not unheard of, happening 18 times in the United States in the past year.

Petersen received a six-year sentence in December in federal court in Fayetteville. Petersen's law firm arranged adoptions from its offices in Arizona, Utah and Northwest Arkansas. Petersen has also received a 15-year state sentence in Utah state court and a 10-year sentence in state court in Arizona. Some of those state prison sentences are set to run at the same time as his federal sentence, but he still faces as much as 11 years in prison.

Petersen illegally paid women from the Pacific island nation to give up their babies in at least 70 adoption cases in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah, authorities say. Citizens of the Marshall Islands have been prohibited from traveling to the United States for adoption purposes since 2003.

In the scheme, pregnant women were recruited and promised $10,000 in exchange for agreeing to give up their babies for adoption to families in the United States, court records show. The women were placed in homes in Arkansas, Arizona and Utah. They often did not get the full amount of money promised and were deprived of proper prenatal care and crammed into houses where some had to sleep on the floor, authorities said.

Adoptive families paid about $40,000 per adoption. None of the adopting parents involved knew they were involved in anything illegal, according to court records.

Takehisa was charged in U.S. District Court with aiding and abetting alien smuggling, a violation of the Compact of Free Association, which is an agreement between the United States and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, according to the federal charges. The compact allows Marshall Islanders to freely enter the United States and work but specifically prohibits them coming for purposes of adoption.