Chernobyl nuke waste facility unveiled

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's president on Monday unveiled a new nuclear waste repository at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster that unfolded exactly 35 years ago.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Chernobyl together with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and vowed to "transform the exclusion zone, as Chernobyl is referred to, into a revival zone."

"Ukraine is not alone, it has wide support [from its] partners," Zelenskyy said. "Today the new repository has been put into operation and it is very important that today a license to maintain the new repository will be obtained."

The Ukrainian authorities decided to use the deserted exclusion zone around the Chernobyl power plant to build a place where Ukraine could store its nuclear waste for the next 100 years.

Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl power plant 65 miles north of Ukraine's capital Kyiv exploded and caught fire on April 26, 1986, shattering the building and spewing radioactive material into the sky.

Mexican drug-gang battle leaves 8 dead

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico -- A raging gun battle between rival Mexican drug gangs near the U.S. border left eight people dead and a string of burned-out armored trucks littering a roadway.

Residents of the northern border state of Tamaulipas said Monday the gun battles occurred Saturday and continued into Sunday in the hamlet of Santa Rosalia, located in the border township of Camargo. The residents asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.

They said burned bodies were found lying in or near the burned out trucks, at least three of which had welded steel plates that served as improvised armor.

Residents said police and soldiers only ventured into the area in the daytime over the weekend, but that the cartel gunmen re-emerged at night to continue their battle.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the gun battle was between two rival gangs, and that "many people" had been killed in the confrontation. The area has long been disputed between the Northeast cartel -- a remnant of the old Zetas gang -- and the Gulf cartel.

U.K. rips Iran for prisoner's sentence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- An Iranian-British woman long held in Tehran has been sentenced to another year in prison, her lawyer said Monday, drawing immediate criticism from Britain in the high profile case that has prompted international condemnation of Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already served a five-year prison sentence in the Islamic Republic.

Her lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, told The Associated Press that she received the second sentence on a charge of spreading "propaganda against the system" for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.

State media in Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence, apparently issued after yet another closed hearing in her case. Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, told the AP that her lawyer planned to file an appeal.

"I'm not sure I have much faith in the Iranian judicial system after five years of this, but if it keeps her out of prison until it is decided, then it is a good thing," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson immediately condemned the new sentence.

"I don't think it is right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail," he said. "I think it is wrong that she is there in the first place and we will be working very hard to secure her release from Iran, her ability to return to her family here in the U.K., just as we work for all our dual national cases in Iran."

Johnson added: "The government will not stop, we will redouble our efforts, and we are working with our American friends on this issue as well." Johnson and his office declined to elaborate on that comment.

Germany protests Black Sea restrictions

BERLIN -- Germany on Monday criticized Russia's announcement that it was closing off three areas of the Black Sea for months to foreign warships.

The restrictions came into effect on Saturday evening and were to remain in place through Oct. 31, Russian news agencies reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

"Restrictions on the so-called peaceful passage through coastal waters lasting for such a long period of time are without precedent and problematic from an international law perspective," said German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger.

"As far as international waters and the coastal waters of illegally annexed Crimea are affected, we consider this to be a breach of international law," he told reporters in Berlin. "We continue to urgently examine the situation there and also the legal position."

According to Russian media reports, the restrictions apply to an area along the Crimean coastline between Sevastopol and Gurzuf, an area near the Kerch Peninsula, and an area near the western tip of Crimea.

The international community refuses to recognize the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in March 2014.

