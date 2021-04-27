Amazon warehouse

hiring to start soon

Amazon.com Inc. will soon begin hiring workers for its new warehouses at the Port of Little Rock and in North Little Rock.

The company, in partnership with the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, will hold two virtual information sessions and one drive-thru job fair this week to provide details on the warehouse associate positions and the hiring process.

The virtual sessions, which will cover the same information, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Friday. The drive-thru job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Little Rock Workforce Center, 5401 S. University Ave.

During the virtual session and drive-thru event, company officials will describe the position requirements, including the minimum hiring age of 18 and the need for a high school diploma or equivalent. Job benefits also will be covered.

Hiring for both the Port of Little Rock and North Little Rock facilities is set to begin in late May with anticipated starting dates in mid- to late summer 2021, according to a chamber news release.

To learn more and to register for one of the virtual information sessions, job seekers can visit www.AmazonLR.com.

-- Noel Oman

Arvest to participate

in test of pay service

Arvest Bank is participating in a pilot program, called FedNow, with the Federal Reserve Bank to test a new instant payment service for consumers.

Under the initiative, financial institutions of all sizes will be able to provide safe, efficient instant payment services and give customers greater flexibility in managing their funds. The program is projected to start in 2023.

Arvest is one of more than 100 banks, credit unions and payment-technology providers in the program. As a participant, Arvest will help support development, testing and adoption of the new service.

"The ability to move and receive money instantly, at any time of the day, is becoming the expectation for consumers here in the U.S.," said Tristan Thompson, payments strategy director for Arvest.

Arvest operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.

-- Andrew Moreau

Index ends at 595.62

after shedding 8.46

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 595.62, down 8.46.

"A record close for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Monday, with 124 companies in the S&P 500 already reporting earnings, 85.5% have topped analysts' earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.