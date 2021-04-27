Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Farmington

• Kenneth Braswell, 43, of 275 N. Elm St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Braswell was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Avien Moss, 20, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary. Moss was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Brandon Williams, 24, of 1781 N. Old Wire Road in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and furnishing prohibited articles. Williams was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Eric Karimi, 38, of 4245 Turtle Creek Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with theft of property. Karimi was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

• Christopher Vaughn, 30, of 2375 Harry St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vaughn was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Juan Araujo-Martinez, 22, of 2718 Lenox Court in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Araujo-Martinez was released Sunday from was the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• John Falensur 57, of 276 Strawberry Meadows Place in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Falensur was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Lucy Boyd, 21, of 25945 Highway 23 in Huntsville was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. Boyd was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Christopher Carlock, 27, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carlock was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.