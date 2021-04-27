NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fishing for crappie has improved.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends fishing for crappie with jigs or minnows 15 to 20 feet deep on the north half of the lake or five to 15 feet deep on the south half.

For black bass, try plastic worms or crank baits. A top-water lure may work on cloudy days. Fish for stripers between Prairie Creek park and Point 12 with brood minnows or troll an Alabama rig.

Reports on the white bass run up the White and War Eagle rivers are mixed. Some days are good, others poor. Average surface water temperature is in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports fair walleye fishing with curly tailed grubs. Catfish are biting fair with cut bait or dead bait.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy said trout fishing is good with various prepared baits such as Power Bait. Small spoons and inline spinners are working well. Light line is key for trout fishing. A good area to fish is between Spider Creek and the U.S. 62 bridge.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting well on minnows, jigs, Roadrunners or inline spinners. Black bass are in shallow water. Try swim baits or plastic worms. Bluegill are shallow and biting crickets or worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said crappie are biting well 8 to 10 feet deep. Jigs are working best now, but minnows will work, too. Black bass are biting in shallow water on spinner baits, crank baits or plastic worms. For catfish, try cut bait or liver.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting at all Bella Vista lakes on Alabama rigs, crawdad colored crank baits, jerk baits and Ned rigs. Use worms to catch redear sunfish 12 feet deep.

Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small red and gold spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with soft plastic lures. For crappie, try minnows or jigs around wood cover.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with football jigs, spinner baits, tube baits, grubs or chartreuse Rooster Tail spinners.

Elk River

Drew Daniel at Big Elk Floats and Camping said the stream is clearing and warming quickly. Black bass are moving to gravel bars and chunk rock and getting active. Nightcrawlers, creek minnows, small crank baits, dark green tubes and bone colored jerk baits should work for black bass. Use creek minnows or liver for catfish.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good black bass fishing at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, crank baits and jerk baits. Crappie are biting well on jigs fished around brush, docks and standing timber.

At Grand Lake, black bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs, crank baits or jerk baits fished around brush and docks. Catfish are biting well on liver or cut bait. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows fished around brush and docks in shallow water.

Lake Tenkiller is fishing well for crappie with minnows or tube jigs worked around brush, docks and standing timber. Black bass are biting well on crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports the best fishing for black bass is on the upstream half of the lake. Black bass are on spawning beds. Most bass are less than 15 feet deep.

Try a swim bait or jig and pig near the bottom in spawning pockets. Fish along points or inside of the points. Key on the center of spawning pockets that have a mix of rock and gravel.