NWA outdoor briefs

Bowhunters set archery shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters archery club will host a 3D shoot Saturday at the Fort Crowder archery range east of Neosho, Mo. The course features 30 targets.

Cost is $12 for adult nonmembers, with lower costs for youth shooters. Archers may start anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information visit cherokeebowhunters.org or call 417-439-7054.

Hike explores Shores Lake

Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike May 4 from Shores Lake to White Rock Falls. The hike is an out and back trip of six miles.

Meet at the Shores Lake Recreation Area at 9 a.m. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann,, 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bass event benefits youth

The fifth annual NWA Young Life benefit bass tournament will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $50 per team with $10 optional for the big bass prize. Register at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or on tournament morning at Prairie Creek park.

First prize is $1,000 with cash awards through fifth place. Profits help fund Young Life activities for area youth.

Program covers outdoors

Outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy fishing, hunting, hiking, kayaking and similar activities are invited to a free programs at 7 p.m. on Monday at Cross Church, 1709 Johnson Road, in Springdale.

Guest speakers will cover a variety of outdoor topics. For more information contact Keith Harmon, keithh@crosschurch.com.

Brewers win guys, gals event

Jeremy and Amber Brewer won the Guys and Gals bass tournament April 18 at Table Rock Lake. Their five fish tournament limit weighed 12.44 pounds.

Tad and Michaela Beccard were second with five fish at 10.36 pounds. Mike and Caitlyn Rose placed third with five bass at 10.27 pounds.

Wayne and Linda Dirck had big bass at 4.38 pounds.

Park offers bikepacking sites

Reservations for bikepacking and backpacking campsites at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area are now available online. Visit www.arkansasstateparks.com and go to the Hobbs State Park page to make a reservation.

Sites are $14 per night plus tax. For more information, call the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Cyclists race 1,000 miles

The annual Arkansaw High Country Race will be Oct. 9 with registration opening June 1. The event features a 1,000 mile cycling race or a 240 mile route. Each is limited to 50 contestants.

The 1,000 mile race is a bikepacking event that follows the Arkansas High Country Route on gravel and pavement through the Ozarks, Arkansas River Valley and Ouachitas.

For more information contact Chuck Campbell, race director, arhcrace@gmail.com, (501) 725-1377.