Oklahoma governor signs 3 abortion bills

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, signed three anti-abortion bills into law Monday, including ones to criminalize the procedure in certain cases and cost providers their medical licenses for performing them.

The Republican-controlled Senate passed measures requiring physicians who perform abortions to be certified in obstetrics and gynecology as well as adding performing an abortion to the list of unprofessional conduct by doctors and prohibiting abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

In the case of the fetal-heartbeat bill, any doctor who performs an abortion after detecting a heartbeat would be guilty of homicide.

Embryonic cardiac activity can be detected using vaginal ultrasounds as early as 6 weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. Less-invasive abdominal ultrasounds can detect a heartbeat a few weeks later.

The bills have been criticized by the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, which has successfully sued to overturn numerous anti-abortion laws in recent years.

Several other anti-abortion bills are still awaiting the governor's signature, including a "trigger bill" that would immediately outlaw abortion in Oklahoma if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion. At least 10 states have similar laws, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Supreme Court to hear Guantanamo case

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether a Palestinian man captured in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorism and detained at the prison on the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay can get access to information the government classifies as state secrets.

Abu Zubaydah was captured in Pakistan and initially detained in CIA detention facilities abroad. The U.S. government says he was an associate and longtime ally of Osama bin Laden. Zubaydah and his lawyer want to question two former CIA contractors about the operation of a secret CIA facility in Poland where they say Zubaydah was held and tortured.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled 2-1 in 2019 that the contractors could face limited questioning.

In asking the Supreme Court to take the case, the government said it has declassified a "significant amount of information" regarding the former CIA Program, including the details of Abu Zubaydah's treatment, but said other information "could not be declassified without risking undue harm to the national security."

The high court will not hear the case until sometime after its new term begins in October.

Texas suit on California travel ban tossed

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider Texas' challenge to California's ban on state-funded business trips to Texas and other states deemed to discriminate against LGBTQ people.

California adopted the ban following a 2017 Texas law that allows foster care and adoption agencies to deny services for religious beliefs.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they would have allowed the lawsuit to go forward.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sought to file the suit at the Supreme Court, which hears disputes between states. He has called the California law an effort "to punish Texans for respecting the right of conscience for foster care and adoption providers."

In 2017, then-California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said, "Discriminatory laws in any part of our country send all of us several steps back. That's why when California said we would not tolerate discrimination against LGBTQ members of our community, we meant it."

Becerra now heads the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

Extremism in Homeland Security probed

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced an internal review to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the sprawling agency.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said senior DHS officials would explore ways to detect and prevent extremism in an agency that includes the U.S. Coast Guard and the country's primary immigration enforcement agencies.

"Domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to our country today," Mayorkas said. "As we work to safeguard our Nation, we must be vigilant in our efforts to identify and combat domestic violent extremism within both the broader community and our own organization."

The agency did not cite any specific incidents in announcing the review.

The agency has increased its focus on domestic extremism since President Joe Biden took office in January. Shortly after, it issued a terrorism bulletin warning of the lingering potential for violence from people motivated by antigovernment sentiment. The agency has also directed state, local and tribal agencies receiving annual agency grants to direct 7.5% of the funds toward addressing the domestic extremism threat.

