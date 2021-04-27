OPINION | WALLY HALL: Favorite Essential Quality draws No. 14 post position

The Kentucky Derby post position draw is official and Essential Quality, the favorite who won the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park, drew the No. 14 post.

Essential Quality opens at 2-1.

Super Stock, winner of the Arkansas Derby, is 30-1 in the morning line and will race from the No. 18 post.

Churchill Downs has a custom-made starting gate for 20 horses and no longer uses an auxiliary gate for the outside horses.

First post Saturday is 9:30 a.m., and the Derby is expected to be run at 5:37 p.m.

Here’s the horses, post positions and odds: