OPINION | WALLY HALL: Favorite Essential Quality draws No. 14 post position

by Wally Hall | Today at 12:17 p.m.

The Kentucky Derby post position draw is official and Essential Quality, the favorite who won the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park, drew the No. 14 post.

Essential Quality opens at 2-1.

Super Stock, winner of the Arkansas Derby, is 30-1 in the morning line and will race from the No. 18 post.

Churchill Downs has a custom-made starting gate for 20 horses and no longer uses an auxiliary gate for the outside horses.

First post Saturday is 9:30 a.m., and the Derby is expected to be run at 5:37 p.m.

Here’s the horses, post positions and odds:

  1. Known Agenda, 6-1
  2. Like the King, 50-1
  3. Brooklyn Strong, 50-1
  4. Keepmeinmind, 50-1
  5. Sainthood, 50-1
  6. O Besos, 20-1
  7. Mandaloun, 15-1
  8. Medina Spirit, 15-1
  9. Hot Rod Charlie, 8-1
  10. Midnight Bourbon, 20-1
  11. Dynamic One, 20-1
  12. Helium, 50-1
  13. Hidden Stash, 50-1
  14. Essential Quality, 2-1
  15. Rock Your World, 5-1
  16. King Fury, 20-1
  17. Highly Motivated, 10-1
  18. Super Stock, 30-1
  19. Soup and Sandwich, 30-1
  20. Bourbonic, 30-1
