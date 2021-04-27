100 years ago

April 27, 1921

JONESBORO -- The 31 Craighead county farmers indicted last week on charges of arson and night riding tomorrow morning will enter pleas of guilty and ask mercy of the court, according to reports current tonight in court circles. DeWitt Garrett, whose case was completed this afternoon, with the exception of arguments of attorneys, will be among those who plead guilty, it is said. If this action is taken, it will be because the prosecution has made such a clean-cut case against Garrett, it is said.

50 years ago

April 27, 1971

• The North Little Rock City Council was warned Monday night that the city might face a typhoid epidemic unless additional sewage treatment facilities were constructed. After the warning by Dr. W. E. Phipps, an alderman, the Council promptly authorized construction of the long-proposed Five Mile Sewage Treatment plant. Construction bids will be sought immediately. The resolution to authorize the treatment plant had been before the Council since February 22. It was one of 28 proposed resolutions and ordinances -- the most to face the Council in a single meeting in 15 years.

25 years ago

April 27, 1996

• For the second time in as many years, the Little Rock School Board will consider removing Fair Park Elementary at 616 N. Harrison St. from the district's ranks of regular schools. Board member Judy Magness said Friday she will propose transferring Fair Park pupils to other schools next fall and using the building to house the Little Rock District's Instructional Resource Center. Fair Park's fate is expected to be discussed at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The board also will consider other budget-cutting proposals and could vote on some of them. According to state law, any teachers and administrators who might be laid off or transferred because of budget cuts must be notified by May 1 of potential changes in their jobs.

10 years ago

April 27, 2011

• Arkansans hunkered down once again Tuesday as a strong line of storms packing high winds, heavy rain and large hail tore through much of the state just a day after at least four tornadoes hit. Ten people died during the tornadoes and simultaneous flooding that submerged parts of Arkansas on Monday. In all, nearly two dozen counties -- mostly in the southwest and central regions -- declared disasters after reporting downed trees, destroyed homes, flooded roads or injuries.