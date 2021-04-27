Outside looking in

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kamani Johnson experienced more than his share of low days over the past few months.

After signing with the University of Arkansas in October and joining the Razorbacks in late December after transferring from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the 6-7 Johnson was forced to play the waiting game. He and Arkansas' coaching staff were hopeful his waiver for immediate eligibility would be granted by the NCAA early in 2021.

As they awaited word on his status, the focus was working Johnson into game shape. He had not played in a game since March 3, 2020, when he posted 24 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans against Georgia State.

That approval never came, so the Brooklyn, N.Y., native switched gears to prepare for the 2021-22 season.

"It was hard, I'm not even going to lie to you, just because of the sense of not knowing, not knowing if you're going to play or not," Johnson said. "It wasn't easy. Watching in Indianapolis [at the NCAA Tournament] and watching them lose was the hardest thing to me. I was in the stands going crazy watching a game I know I could've helped in.

"It was definitely hard, but my friends had my back and my family did a good job of having my back. I got through it. I'm ready for next year. The wait is over."

Johnson expects to provide a high level of physicality, toughness and energy on both ends of the floor to Arkansas' retooled front court. Those characteristics were berthed at a young age through countless games against his family and friends, including his older brother, Dakari, who played two seasons at Kentucky, including in the 2014 and 2015 Final Fours.

Johnson felt he competed well during the Hogs' practices. On the scout team, he often acted as the opposing team's best player.

"The coaches had to tell me to calm down a little," he said. "I haven't played basketball in a year, so when I touch the court I only know full speed. This year is super personal for me. I don't think I've sat out a full basketball year ever.

"Man, I'm just ready to get back out there. I'm anxious."

In his final season at UALR, Johnson was No. 40 nationally in offensive rebound rate (13.2%). He attempted 192 free throws and 190 shots from the floor, and grabbed 94 offensive rebounds.

Johnson drew 6.7 fouls per 40 minutes played, which ranked 20th in the country. He shot 10-plus free throws in six games in 2019-20, including 16 or more in three games. He knocked down 73.4% of his attempts – up from 52.4% the previous year.

"I like to mix it up a little bit, get to the foul line," Johnson said. "That's where the free points come from, so I'm always looking to get to the foul line. It's the easiest way to get a double-double. That's what Coach [Darrell] Walker used to tell me, so I make it a point to get to the foul line a lot during the game."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman recently described Johnson as a player who seeks out contact and has a similar body frame to Justin Smith.

"At times this year, I was like, 'Yo, back off,' because he's physical and I didn't want anybody to get hurt," Musselman said. "When he goes to the rim, he's a physical dude. He's got great strength, and obviously you're going to be able to put him in situations where he can try to get your team in the early bonus quickly.

"He's a player we're really excited about. He gives us an energy guy, a loose-ball getter."

Johnson believes his training with strength and conditioning coach Dave Richardson will have him ready for the SEC. The workouts are intense, he said, and while he may not enjoy them in the moment, the results speak for themselves.

He arrived at Arkansas at 212 pounds. Entering the summer months, he's 234 pounds. The aim now is to lean out his weight and build muscle.

"We're right on progress with where I want to be," he said. "I feel real good. I was kind of concerned about it because I usually play at like 220. I've never been this big, but I'm actually moving better than I was, which is crazy. I feel really good at this weight."

Johnson is working on his jump shot and improving his touch, he said. His initial weeks on campus were dedicated to form shots after the coaching staff and graduate assistants broke down his jumper step by step.

His goal is to pull one or two jumpers per game next season, including threes, to stretch the floor and help Arkansas' offense flow. Johnson attempted only two threes over two seasons at UALR, missing both.

He takes great pride in his defense as well. Johnson has been known to take charges, and he is eager to add to the Razorbacks' charge wall.

"I think I can guard 1 through 5," he said. "I take that real personal. I don't like being scored on, so I'm doing anything to not let that happen. I'm trying not to let my man catch it."

Above all else, Johnson wants Arkansas fans to know he is a winner. He believes he has had only one losing season throughout his playing career -- as a freshman with the Trojans.

"I hate losing, man. If you see me after a loss, I'm probably miserable somewhere," he said. "We feel like we have a team that can make a pretty good run. We know there's a process to it, but the culture around here is a winning culture."