Police: Little Rock man accused of shooting father

A Little Rock man is accused of shooting his father, after the two were arguing about money toward bills, police said.

Officers responded to 2616 S. Van Buren St. around 1:06 a.m. Friday for a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Witnesses told officers Courtney Young shot his father, Glenn Herred, in the left hip, according to the report.

Herred was transported to UAMS Medical Center, police said.

Officers discovered Young was a felon on parole and a warrant will be obtained for his arrest, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.