Police ID man found dead in vacant Little Rock home

Police on Tuesday released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found inside a vacant home in Little Rock last week.

Officers responding to a call about a dead body at 1015 E. 10th St. found the victim, later identified as Jackie Gipson of Little Rock, according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Gipson’s injuries were consistent with a homicide, the release states. Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards says he wasn't immediately able to confirm the man's age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (501) 371-4636.