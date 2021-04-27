PREP BASEBALL: Dossett delivers in Har-Ber win

SPRINGDALE -- Cooper Dossett felt like he had good at-bats but had nothing to show for it after his initial three plate appearances for Springdale Har-Ber.

That changed quickly for the junior Monday night.

The University of Arkansas commit picked up his first hit of the day for a game-winner in the bottom of the seventh to help Har-Ber take a 2-1 victory against Rogers High at Arvest Ballpark in a key 6A-West contest between league leaders.

"I was seeing it pretty well and got a pretty good piece on that hit," Dossett said. "I didn't get down on myself not having a hit. I got down in the count and stayed short in the last at-bat. The ball felt good off the swing."

The teams entered the game tied atop the 6A-West standings. Har-Ber coach Dustin Helmkamp had a good feeling Dossett could get a hit and help the Wildcats take the standings lead by one game.

"He is a leader and we trust him with the bat," Helmkamp said. "He has come up with some big hits for us this year. We had confidence in him getting it done."

The offense was able to be backed up behind a strong pitching performance from Tyler Ridley, who picked up the win by pitching six innings with three hits, one walk and six strikeouts. He was able to strand four runners to end innings.

"He is as steady as they come," Helmkamp said. "He is calm through the storm. And he is calm when it's going great. He has been doing this all year long in conference. We are proud to have him."

Har-Ber (20-6, 11-2) was able to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Nine-hole hitter Caden Ross was able to bring home Ross Felder with a groundout.

Rogers (19-7, 10-3) didn't take long to match the early run. The Mounties in the top of the third tied it at 1-1. Josh Lawing came home on a groundout by leadoff man Eli Marcotte.

Har-Ber had many opportunities to break through prior to the seventh inning, but Rogers starting pitcher Jackson Wells was able to pitch out of a lot of jams.

Wells finished pitching six innings, allowing eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts. He stranded nine runners through six innings against Har-Ber.

"Their guy on the mound is a good pitcher and does a great job," Helmkamp said. "We had our chances earlier in the game, but he got us out. I felt like we had a good approach with loud outs. They made pitches when they needed to most of the game."

Wells allowed back-to-back hitters to reach in the seventh inning. After that, a sacrifice bunt didn't go well for Har-Ber, as it had a runner get thrown out at third. Wells was lifted for a new pitcher after that, leaving runners on first and second with Dossett at the dish.

"This was a big game for us," Dossett said. "It's for a conference championship. We didn't want to drop this one. Once we got their starting pitcher out, we felt like we had a chance."

The series between these teams continues today at Rogers.