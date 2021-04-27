State Capitol news in brief

Commerce funding

The Arkansas House passed spending authority for the state Department of Commerce for fiscal 2022 on the second try Monday.

The chamber approved the department’s appropriation in an 89-5 vote.

The House’s first vote on the measure was 62-20, falling 13 votes short of the 75 votes required for approval last week.

The same appropriation took four attempts to pass in the state Senate. Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, had urged senators to vote against the appropriation and said he had lost confidence in Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. Garner has also tried unsuccessfully to get the Department of Commerce’s Arkansas Economic Development Commission to no longer contract with an employee in China.

Inmate stimulus payments

After concurring with two House amendments, the Senate voted Monday send to the governor a bill that would require people who are in the custody of the state Department of Corrections for an offense committed in the state to first use any federal relief or stimulus funds they receive to pay off existing court fines, fees, costs or restitution, unless that’s prohibited by federal law.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve Senate Bill 544, by Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron.

If person who is in custody has no known existing court fines, fees, costs or restitution, the federal relief or stimulus funds would be distributed in equal parts to an inmate welfare fund and the Division of Correction inmate care and custody fund account, under the bill.

Monument protection

After concurring with two House amendments, the Senate on Monday voted to send the governor a bill that aims to protect historical monuments on public property, including those commemorating the Civil War.

The Senate voted 23-5 to approve Senate Bill 553, by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale.

SB553 would define a historical monument as a statue, memorial, gravestone plate, plaque or historical flag display that is on public property and was installed, erected for or named or dedicated in honor of a historical person, event, public service organization, firefighter, police officer, military organization or military unit. The bill also says the monument must either be listed on the National Register of Historic Places or be in a veterans’ cemetery.

The bill lists 17 military operations that monuments would represent, among them the French and Indian War, the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, the American Civil War, the Spanish-American War, the Mexican Border War, World War I and World War II.

Under SB553, a “historical monument shall not be relocated, vandalized, damaged, destroyed, removed, altered, renamed, rededicated or otherwise disturbed.” An entity controlling public property that is itself a historical monument or on which a monument sits may petition the History Commission for a waiver from the requirements of the bill.

— Michael R. Wickline

Arkansas Day

A bill that would rename Confederate Flag Day as “Arkansas Day” failed to clear the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Monday.

House Bill 1916, by Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Benton-ville, would rename the Confederate Flag Day celebrated on the Saturday preceding Easter each year, under state law, as Arkansas Day. Under the bill, Arkansas Day would be a day to reflect on the rich history, natural treasures, diverse cultures, unmatched hospitality, shared spirit and human resilience that make the people of the state proud to be Arkansans.

The bill failed to clear the Senate committee by one vote. The eight-member committee voted 4-3 for the bill.

— Michael R. Wickline

Vaccine passport ban

The House approved a bill banning so-called vaccine passports Monday.

Senate Bill 615, by Sen. Trent. Garner, R-El Dorado, would ban local governments and businesses from requiring a vaccine passport to provide services.

The bill passed the House 76-12 Monday and the Senate 23-8 on April 20.

Garner said his bill would stop private businesses, such as Walmart, from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination before entry into their stores.

While some have questioned the legality of the bill, Garner likened it to civil-rights legislation that prohibited businesses from denying service to customers based on race.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has previously expressed concerns about the bill.

Front Section