BASKETBALL

UALR adds transfer

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's basketball team has added TCU transfer Amari Conn, the program announced Monday. The guard from Kansas City, Mo., joins the Trojans as a sophomore.

The 5-7 guard appeared in 14 games and averaged 1.4 points for the Horned Frogs as a freshman.

Conn flashed shooting ability in limited minutes at TCU, shooting 58.3% from the field and 5 of 9 from three-point range.

"Amari comes to us filling a distinct need in our perimeter shooting," Coach Joe Foley said in a news release. "Her ability to hit the 3-pointer at a high rate will help us stretch defenses and make us a much more dangerous team next season."

-- Eli Lederman

FOOTBALL

UCA RB enters portal

Kierre Crossley, the University of Central Arkansas' leading rusher last fall, has officially entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed Monday.

After redshirting his first season in 2016, Crossley appeared in all of the Bears' 45 games from 2017-20, earning 2017 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year honors and All-Southland honorable mention in both 2017 and 2018.

In UCA's covid-shortened 2020 campaign, Crossley led the Bears with 596 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Crossley did not participate in UCA's spring practice, with 2020's second-leading rusher, Cameron Myers, shouldering the brunt of the backfield load. Myers likely will split duties with true freshman Darius Hale.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Flenor set to retire from Alma

Alma boys basketball Coach Stan Flenor is set to retire at the end of the school year.

The 58-year-old took over for former coach Mike McSpadden in 1990 and went 457-348 in three-plus decades with the school. He also captured two state titles (2005, 2011).

The Airedales finished 8-13 this past season.

-- Erick Taylor

BASEBALL

UCA pitcher honored

University of Central Arkansas freshman pitcher Tyler Cleveland was named the Southland Conference pitcher of the week Monday.

Cleveland won two games and earned a save last week for the Bears. He did not allow a run and struck out 18 batters in 12 innings.

On Tuesday, Cleveland picked up his team-high sixth save of the season against Arkansas State University, allowing 1 hit and striking out 4 in 2 innings. In the Bears' weekend series against Stephen F. Austin, Cleveland tossed a hitless inning to earn the victory in relief Friday. He then came back Sunday against the Lumberjacks with his first career start in which he struck out a career-high 12 battlers and gave up 3 singles over 9 innings.

GOLF

UALR in front, ASU 6th at SBC championship

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock shot a 13-over 301 in the second round Monday to take the lead at the Sun Belt Conference Men's Golf Championships at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

The Trojans entered the day in third place, but they go into today's final round of stroke play with a two-stroke lead at 23-over 599. They are two shots ahead of Georgia Southern (601) and eight shots better than Texas-Arlington (607).

Arkansas State University is in sixth place after a 21-over 309 in the second round and is at 35-over 612 in the tournament.

Logan Pate of UALR holds a two-shot lead, posting a 2-over 74 in round two to sit at 1-over 145. Teammate Anton Albers is tied for seventh place at 5-over 149 after a second-round 3-over 75.

Also for UALR, Nico Horder shot a 71 and is in a tie for 29th place at 12-over 156. Magnus Lomholt had an 81 on Monday and is tied for 36th place at 13-over 157, followed by Marcel Rauch (160), who is tied for 42nd place.

Luka Naglic and Zan Luka Stirn are both tied for ninth place (6-over 150) to lead ASU. Naglic shot a 75 on Monday, while Stirn had a 76.

UCA tied for fourth at Southland championship

The Central Arkansas men's golf team is tied for fourth place after the first round Monday of the Southland Conference Men's Golf Championships at the Dye Course at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in McKinney, Texas.

The Bears shot a 21-over 309 and are tied with Stephen F. Austin. Lamar leads with a 2-under 286, with Sam Houston State (296) in second place and Abilene Christian (305) in third place.

Nate Jolly is tied for fourth place after shooting a 1-over 73.

Palmer McSpadden is tied for 15th place with a 4-over 76. Blaine Calhoon shot a 5-over 77 and is tied for 21st place.