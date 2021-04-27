Super Quiz: Monthly Film Titles

A 1989 film about the Vietnam War starring Tom Cruise. (July)
A 1990 submarine spy thriller film starring Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin. (October)
A 1989 crime comedy starring Kevin Kline as an ex-NYPD detective. (January)
A 1964 political thriller film about a plotted takeover of the U.S. government. (May)
A 1999 biographical film about a coal miner's son who takes up rocketry. (October)
A 2014 film starring Pierce Brosnan, based on the novel "There Are No Spies." (November)
A 2018 film about the 2011 terrorist attacks in Norway. (July)
A 2014 film about five friends in search of haunted house attractions. (October)
A 1968 romantic film that was remade with the same title in 2001. (November)
ANSWERS:
"Born on the Fourth of July"
"The Hunt for Red October"
"The January Man"
"Seven Days in May"
"October Sky"
"The November Man"
"22 July"
"The Houses October Built"
"Sweet November"