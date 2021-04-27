Yurachek appointed to NCAA football committee

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek will begin a four-year appointment to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee in June.

Yurachek will replace Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne as the SEC’s representative on the committee. Byrne was appointed as a replacement on the committee after Jeff Long was fired as Arkansas' athletics director in November 2017. Long had been appointed to the committee earlier that year.

Yurachek was nominated for the role by the SEC office. Each of the 10 conferences within the Football Bowl Subdivision has a representative on the committee.

The oversight committee includes 15 voting members and is responsible for supervising matters related to postseason play for the two subdivisions within Division I. The oversight committee also provides recommendations to the NCAA's football rules committee.

In a statement, Yurachek said it was “an honor” to be selected for the committee.

“While the game has a rich history and remains very popular, college football is at a critical juncture in determining how it will evolve to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes and maintain the long term viability of the sport,” Yurachek said. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow committee members and other leaders within intercollegiate athletics to help foster the continued growth of college football.”

Yurachek previously served on the NCAA Football Competition Committee.