2 people fatally shot at NLR apartment

Two North Little Rock residents died in a shooting Monday night, according to the police.

Officers responded to a report about gunfire at The Greens at the Rock Apartments at 8305 Counts Massie Road around 10:30 p.m. where Roderick Shelby, 20, and Andrea Verser, 23, had been struck, a news release states.

Both later died at the scene, according to the release.

Anyone with information should call detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149 or the North Little Rock police tip line at (501) 680-8439, the release states.