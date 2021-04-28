OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: 6 imported rosés to enter summer on a high note

Last week, during the first half of our summer rosé preview, I focused on domestic wines, but now we're diving headfirst into the world's pinkest drink. There are too many imported rosés to count on store shelves, but these are the ones I drink most often.

Schlosskellerei Gobelsburg Cistercien Rosé, $18

Don't let the name scare you away. This Austrian rosé is like drinking cool, rose-scented Alpine air. Made from pinot noir and a handful of native Austrian grapes, including Zweigelt and St. Laurent, this is everything you can ask for from a summer staple: chuggable, gluggable and delicious.

Domaine de Fontsainte Gris de Gris, $19

I'm almost afraid to think about how many bottles I've drunk of this over the past five years. Delicate raspberries, freshly-picked strawberries, tropical citrus fruits — they're all here and then some. In my retail days, this was the bottle I would use to convert customers to rosé. If you've never had a classic French rosé, start here.

La Spinetta Il Rosé di Casanova, $20

An Italian take on the classic French rosés of Provence, this wine is a blend of two local grapes: sangiovese and prugnolo gentile. Together they make a wine that's as charming as it is beautiful. Notes of orange blossom, peach and strawberry dominate, and its almost-copper hue is a standout.

Von Winning Pinot Noir Rosé, $22

One of the only German rosés available in Arkansas, this has been a favorite of mine for years. Made of pinot noir, it shows ripe red fruits and a fun kiwi zestiness that just beg to be drunk on a boat.

Chateau d'Aqueria Tavel Rosé, $24

In all of France, there's only one village where the rosés are so storied that it's all the winemakers are permitted to produce: the small, Rhone Valley town of Tavel. Identified by their neon magenta color, these wines are rich and powerful and are as versatile at the dinner table as any lighter-bodied red wine.

Bastide de la Ciselette Bandol Rosé, $30

Bandol is something of the end-all and be-all of French rosé, and bottles from the village's most famous producers can easily carry $60 price tags. No worries, however, you can see what all the hype is about for half the price. This wine is full of the classic Bandol elegance and refinement.

