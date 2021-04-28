April auction raises funds for scholarships

About two dozen Progressive Women’s Association members gathered at the recently reopened James “Jitters” Morgan White Hall Community Center on April 20 to raise money for their annual scholarship fund.

“We had our White Elephant Auction today to raise money,” member Brenda Doucey said. “We bring wrapped gifts and auction them off so you don’t know what you are bidding on.” Opening a gift can be a little scary but lots of fun for members.

A White Elephant gift can be extravagant, useful or useless, with the term coming from the King of Siam presenting albino elephants to those who had displeased or offended him. The animal’s upkeep could be the receiver’s ruination.

This year, association members hope to raise enough money to provide six women with scholarships worth $500 per semester until they graduate.

A recipient must maintain good grades, and a scholarship could be worth $4,000 over four years.

For recipients who graduate and go into a master’s program or pharmacy school, the association’s help continues, Doucey said.

The group usually has a couple of fundraisers throughout the year, with the largest held in November. Although last year’s big event was canceled due to the covid-19 shutdown, members hope to hold it this year.

A FOLLOW-UP FUNDRAISER

As part of the Association’s yearlong scholarship fundraising efforts, members will hold a rummage sale at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, on May 14 and May 16, from 7 a.m. until “whenever.” Anyone wishing to donate items for the sale is welcome to, and everyone is invited to shop the sale.

All proceeds will also go into the association’s Annual Scholarship Fund, Doucey said.