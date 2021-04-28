Consumers' confidence jumps again

WASHINGTON -- Consumer confidence rose sharply for a second-straight month, hitting the highest level since the pandemic began, as the rapid rollout of vaccines and another round of U.S. financial support for Americans boosts optimism.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index advanced to a better-than-expected 121.7 in April, up from 109.0 in March. It was the strongest reading since the index stood at 132.6 in February 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic struck in the United States.

The present situation index, based on consumers assessment of current business and labor market conditions rose from 110.1 to 139.5. The expectations index, based consumers' views of what conditions will be like over the next six months, posted a more moderate gain, rising from 108.3 last month to 109.8 in April.

Economists believe that the rising consumer confidence will bolster overall economic growth as consumers, who account for 70% of economic activity, step up their spending as lockdown restrictions are eased.

The report showed that the percentage of survey respondents saying jobs were "plentiful" rose to 37.9% in April, the highest level since March 2020.