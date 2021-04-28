Conway's three-goal victory puts team in prime position

CONWAY -- Conway knew what it needed Tuesday night.

Winning by one goal would be enough. Winning by two would match what Fort Smith Northside did to the Wampus Cats 26 days ago.

But a victory by three scores? That not only would pull them even with the Grizzlies atop the 6A-Central standings but it also would put them ahead on head-to-head goal differential.

The latter scenario played out at McConnell Field as Conway shut out Northside 3-0. Senior midfielder Chase Hawkins bagged a pair of scores, and junior Ty Fisher added the game's final score with the Wampus Cats dominating possession throughout the match.

"When you get up 2-0, that's the deadliest score in soccer because if they put one up, they have the momentum, and all of a sudden it's tied," Conway Coach Matthew Page said. "So putting that third one in, you really felt like there was a huge weight off our shoulders."

Although the Grizzlies stuck to their usual tactics, attempting to play long balls over the Wampus Cats' backline, Conway (12-1-4, 8-1-3 6A-Central) was steady in defense and Northside (10-2-3, 8-1-3) caused little trouble for goalkeeper Hayden Hull.

That led to plenty of opportunities for the Wampus Cats to push forward, peppering shots on net before drawing an indirect free kick in the 11th minute after a Northside defender fell on the ball and tried to hold onto it inside the penalty area.

Hawkins fired the tap from 8 yards out, spurring a Conway offense that was just getting started.

The Wampus Cats needed six-plus minutes in the second half to double their lead. Samuel Chesshir chased a long pass down the right sideline, collecting it just outside the box before dribbling toward goal and drawing a penalty. He coolly slotted his second score of the night from the spot, making it 2-0 Conway.

With the momentum in their direction, the Wampus Cats continued to swarm the attacking third. A loose ball in the box wound up on the right foot of defensive midfielder Fisher, who poked it home just more than two minutes after Conway's second goal.

"They came out with all the energy from senior night," Northside Coach Mauricio Maciel said. "And on top of that, we didn't play the game we wanted to play. Everyone has had their bad nights. I think this was ours."

A matchup that's turned into a bit of a rivalry, things were physical and contentious throughout. There was even controversy over a lack of ballboys at the start of the second half.

But Conway did precisely what was needed, and the Wampus Cats are now two victories away from guaranteeing themselves the 6A-Central's No. 1 seed in next month's Class 6A state tournament.

"We can't let down," Page said. "This was the first step of three."