Defense grant received by city

White Hall has received a $560,000 grant, the second Department of Defense Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC) grant, to implement the recommendations of a Compatible Use Study that was recently completed.

The first OLDCC grant, for $300,000 was awarded in 2019 and was used for identifying issues impeding or slowing the development of the Pine Bluff Arsenal and the nearby area, including White Hall, where the military post is located, according to a Tuesday press release from the city of White Hall.

The new grant funds the next step in the process and is designed to address a range of issues that will ultimately "promote compatible economic development in support of the Arsenal's mission," according to the press release.

These issues include engineering design for access road upgrades leading into the Arsenal, additional GIS map overlays, various agency coordination and communication improvements, and limits to incompatible development or encroachments near the military site.

"The implementation process will take 18 months to complete," White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said.

The state and local government have a long-standing tradition of partnering with the Arsenal and White Hall supports its future growth, he said.

The OLDCC grants were made possible by the Arkansas Governor's Military Affairs Steering Committee and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC). The AEDC provides technical and financial assistance to the Department of Defense (DOD).

The Arsenal

The Pine Bluff Arsenal, located at White Hall, is a U.S. Army post. It's core mission includes critical manufacturing capability and storage and maintenance for over 148 smoke ammunition and chemical-biological defense equipment items, according to the press release.

Also, these products are deemed critical by the DOD, and it is the sole producer of many items. Approximately 740 government and contract personnel work there.