Getting it straight

In opening statements at the 1982 capital-murder trial of Mary Lee Orsini, her attorney Jack Lessenberry took off his suit coat and used it to wipe off the chalk board that prosecutor Chris Piazza had used to diagram for jurors his theory of how Orsini was responsible for the slaying of Alice McArthur by contract killers Orsini had hired. A Dec. 31 story about Piazza retiring as Pulaski County Circuit judge incorrectly described part of proceeding and who wiped the board off.