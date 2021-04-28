Growing states short in census

Population counts released Monday came as a shock to many demographers and politicians who expected to see growth that could add numerous congressional seats to a region that's apparently been gaining people rapidly all decade.

Instead, the census found more modest growth that added only three seats total in Florida and Texas. Arizona, the second-fastest growing state in 2010, didn't add a seat at all.

The questions that advocacy groups and officials are now asking include whether those states erred in not investing more in encouraging residents to fill out census forms and whether Hispanics in particular were reluctant to trust the Trump administration with their information.

Many demographers caution it's too early to conclude that the nation's once-a-decade count missed any specific population groups. That won't be known until more local data is released later this year and the Census Bureau has completed an independent survey measuring the accuracy of the 2020 head count.

But one thing is indisputable -- when compared with the most recent population estimates, the three Sun Belt states underperformed during the count used for determining how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets. Texas got two extra seats instead of three; Florida added only a single new seat instead of two, and Arizona failed to gain the seat it was expecting to add.

All three states are led by Republican governors who devoted less resources than other states to encouraging participation in the 2020 census. And in all three states, Hispanics have accounted for about half of the population growth over the decade, according to American Community Survey data.

In Arizona, activists blamed Gov. Doug Ducey for supporting the Trump administration's failed effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census questionnaire. Those efforts intimidated Hispanics and kept them from fully participating in the census, they said.

"What we saw from the government, Ducey and the Trump administration, was intimidation from day one on the census," said Eduardo Sainz, national field director for Mi Familia Vota, a political advocacy group. "Because of this narrative of fear, and this narrative of not funding, we lost that seat."

The Ducey administration released a statement from the state demographer saying that more data is needed to determine why the count fell short of estimates of Arizona's growth.

During outreach efforts to get people to fill out their census forms, Hispanic residents would ask Adonias Arevalo about then-President Donald Trump's push on citizenship. Arevalo, state director for Poder Latinx in Phoenix, said, "Despite the fact that we said a citizenship question will not be present, folks didn't trust the Trump administration."

He said Arizona's undercount is partly the legacy of Republican leaders, including former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and anti-immigration laws.

"For years, people have distrusted the system," Arevalo said. "People fear to participate in these processes due to years of criminalization."

Arizona, Florida and Texas were laggards compared with other states in efforts to form statewide committees aimed at driving census participation. Arizona named members to its committee only in August 2019, and Florida set one up in January 2020, just weeks before the national head count began in a rural Alaska village. Texas never even set up a statewide committee, which some census activists attributed to Texas lawmakers not wanting to take a stand on the citizenship question by promoting the census.

A spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't respond to an email inquiry.

The actual population count from the 2020 census for Arizona was 3.3% short of what previous population estimates had shown. Florida and Texas were short by 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

On the flipside, the population counts in two states that had been expected to lose seats, Alabama and Rhode Island, exceeded their estimates by 2% or more.

During this census cycle, Rhode Island for the first time devoted $1.5 million in public and private money on census outreach efforts.

If New York had counted 89 more residents, and all other states stayed the same, the state would have kept its seat. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said the state was exploring its legal options.

Information for this article was contributed by Marina Villaneuve of The Associated Press.

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York. The once-a-decade head count of the United States shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank. New York will lose one seat in Congress as a result of national population shifts, according to census data released Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)