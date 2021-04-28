Guerrero pounds three HRs in Blue Jays' victory

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs, including a grand slam and solo shot off Washington ace Max Scherzer, and had seven RBI as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Nationals 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Guerrero's slam in the third put the Blue Jays ahead 4-3 and ended Scherzer's scoreless streak at 19 innings.

Guerrero made it 7-3 with his drive in the fifth and added a two-run, seventh-inning shot off Kyle Finnegan to complete his first three-home run game.

Scherzer (1-2) joined Ivan Nova as the only pitchers to have allowed a home run to both Guerrero Jr. and his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.

The senior Guerrero also went deep twice against Scherzer, in 2010 with Texas and 2011 with Baltimore.

Scherzer allowed 7 runs -- 5 earned -- and 8 hits over 5 innings. He had given up one earned run in 19 innings over his previous three starts.

Trea Turner, hit on the left forearm by a pitch Sunday, homered twice for the Nationals. It was his seventh multihomer game and second this year, with the other coming April 18 against Arizona.

Ryan Zimmerman got Washington within 7-5 on a two-run home run in the seventh.

Turner led off the game with a home run and hit a solo drive in the third against Trent Thornton. The shortstop was hit by reliever Anthony Castro's pitch during the fifth but stayed in the game.

RED SOX 2, METS 1 Garrett Richards struck out 10 batters, and Bobby Dalbec hit his first homer this season. Richards (1-2) allowed a run and seven hits over seven innings.

PIRATES 2, ROYALS 1 Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo delivered the go-ahead single off Scott Barlow in the seventh, and Pittsburgh stopped Kansas City's five-game winning streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 4, ATHLETICS 3 Brett Phillips hit a two-run home run in the sixth, sending Oakland to its second loss in 16 games. Joey Wendle's two-out single in the seventh tacked on another run for the Rays and ended Tampa Bay's 0-for-26 stretch with runners in scoring position.

YANKEES 5, ORIOLES 1 Corey Kluber (1-2) won for the first time since April 20, 2019, to gain his first victory for the Yankees, and Kyle Higashioka had two hits and homered again as he gains playing time from Gary Sanchez.

INDIANS 7, TWINS 4 Franmil Reyes homered twice and Jose Ramirez drove in two runs, including a first-inning home run, that helped Cleveland to a win over its AL Central rival for the second consecutive night.

RANGERS 6, ANGELS 1 Joey Gallo ended the longest home run drought of his career at 20 games, an early tie-breaking two-run shot in the Rangers' victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

ASTROS 2, MARINERS 0 Cristian Javier combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners to get above .500.

TIGERS 5, WHITE SOX 2 Miguel Cabrera and Niko Goodrum homered, Jose Urena threw seven innings for his first win in two years, and Detroit overcame a season-high five errors to beat Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, CUBS 0 Ian Anderson (2-0) allowed 1 hit in 7 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.48, and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a long home run off Trevor Williams (2-2) as Chicago lost its fourth in a row.

CARDINALS 5, PHILLIES 2 Carlos Martinez (1-4) allowed 2 runs -- 1 earned -- and 2 hits in 71/3 innings for his first win as a starter since 2018. Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman hit two-run doubles, and Nolan Arenado doubled twice as St. Louis won for the fourth time in five games.

BREWERS 5, MARLINS 4 Adrian Houser pitched effectively into the sixth inning and hit his first career home run, leading Milwaukee over Miami. Houser began the day 2 for 28 (.071) with 21 strikeouts as a hitter in his career.