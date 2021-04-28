Happy birthday (Apr. 28): The spotlight swings to your talent for putting people at ease and the many benefits that go with the breezy atmosphere you cultivate. Do not underestimate the power of taking a social risk. A stranger connection will be among the year's most lucrative opportunities.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): After an interaction, you feel charged, drained or neutral. Whether you decide to keep moving forward with a person has a lot to do with which category you most consistently fall into after being around them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The same person who asks terrific questions and helps you along can also miss your point from time to time and/or be unavailable when you need them. It's why you need lots of people on your team. Keep adding.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Embrace your inner juvenile delinquent. And if you don't think such a person exists, all the more reason to discover and celebrate that naive rebel who holds the key to your creative genius.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are still discovering how to best project your talents. Right now, this is not about trying new things. Rather, it's a process of stripping away the excess to reveal the pure essence of what you do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Crude resources will force you to reckon with the soundness of an idea. The concept will have to be strong to shine through. When you have a wonderful idea, it doesn't take much to convey it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The important thing sticks. You may not know why it's important, but the picture that lingers in your mind after the situation has long passed is there for a reason. All will be revealed in time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): While it is pleasant to spend time with that cheerful and even-tempered someone, you must admit that the troublemaker in your life has an irreplaceable role. To interact with both people in the same day is heavenly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's a danger of getting too stuffy in your approach. What if you were to take things in a direction quite casual, whimsical and anti-intellectual? In a weird way, the scene can be elevated by the seemingly low brow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're not always in an environment that is conducive to influence, so don't expect yourself to just know what's current. Observation and research will freshen your perspective and get you thinking ahead of the curve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relationships aren't always about the sort of connections that can be fallen into. Often these bonds must be created. Though instinct helps, right now it's a downright intellectual enterprise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Today holds all the fluid fun and challenge of one of those line drawings where you're not allowed to take your pen off the paper for the entirety of the sketch.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There are so many worlds inside this world that it would be impossible to reflect on rules that apply to all. You've a gift for visiting other worlds with openness and yet sticking to your own rules.

LESSONS FROM THE FROZEN DISTANCE

Pluto has a nitrogen and methane atmosphere that freezes when Pluto is farthest from the sun. This first full day of the Pluto retrograde is a reminder of our power and many freedoms. Perhaps, at times, you’ve felt stuck in your life. And yet much more movement was available than would be possible if the air itself was frozen around you.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I am in a relationship with a man who sometimes is really great and sometimes childish and seemingly not into our relationship at all. What do you see for the two of us? My birthday is Jan. 22, 1976, and his birthday is Sept. 17, 1974. Thanks!”

A: There is plenty of signage on the freeway of love, but if you’re going too fast, they’re too blurred to read. Slow down and consider what these signs are telling you. If he’s playing games, keeping his affections close to his chest and withholding his heart from truly being touched you’d be wise to heed those signals and cut your losses. With your love goddess in amorous Sagittarius, you get so excited by the thrill of romance with naming all the possibilities and potentials, you miss the signs saying: turn around, yield or stop.

Practice looking for reliability and maturity in others. Qualify loving partnership with a list of qualities. Look to long-term couples you admire to see the difference between a child and a man. There’s much to look forward to. In spite of the current social climate, you’ll have occasion to get to know many new people this year. Ready to date someone decidedly different? This time, watch for signs.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Taurus Jessica Alba will star in the upcoming Netflix action thriller “Trigger Warning” about a small-town reluctant hero. In real life, she flexes her heroism with the creation of clean, safe, ethically sourced, plant-based baby products sold through her brand, The Honest Company. Alba’s moon is in Aquarius, the humanitarian sign, which finds happiness promoting causes for the collective good.