• Jarrod Powell, 49, faces two felony assault charges after being accused of attacking Yao Pan Ma, 61, a Chinese immigrant who remains in a coma after being hit from behind, knocked down and kicked repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, New York City police said.

• Sam Johnson, the CEO of VisuWell, a Tennessee telemedicine company, has been fired after he was recorded on video approaching a male high school student who he saw wearing a prom dress at a hotel in Franklin, telling him he looked "disgusting" and "ridiculous."

• Michael Adewola, whose 20-year-old son, Jimi, died after jumping into the River Thames near London Bridge to save a woman, has joined a campaign that's urging the British government to honor his son with a posthumous George Cross, Britain's highest civilian award for bravery.

• Michael Smurro, a middle school vice principal in Monmouth County, N.J., apologized after he was recorded on video tossing beer at a table of outdoor restaurant patrons who filmed his wife as she complained about a transgender woman using the women's restroom.

• Shannon Kepler, 60, a former Tulsa police officer accused of fatally shooting his daughter's boyfriend in 2014 in what he testified was self-defense, faces 10 years to life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in his fifth trial.

• Kathryn Marsh, 39, of St. Charles County, Mo., who admitted being drunk when she ran her boyfriend down with her pickup in 2019 in a restaurant parking lot in Chesterfield, killing him, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors said.

• Mark Campbell III, 30, accused of punching an Oklahoma man several times during an argument at a bar near Chocowinity, N.C., resulting in the victim being knocked unconscious and later dying, was charged with murder, investigators said.

• Joshua Pendleton, 37, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, accused in the fatal beating of a Lutheran church pastor who tried to stop Pendleton from entering the church, faces life in prison without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder and robbery.

• Katarzyna Augustynek, described as in her mid-60s and a Polish activist on women's rights, judicial independence and other causes, was acquitted on accusations that she insulted and assaulted a police officer who tried to detain her during an anti-government protest.