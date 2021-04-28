Club News: Local homemakers learn about online banking

New Horizon Extension Homemakers Club met April 12 at St. Andrews Missionary Baptist Church, and President Dot Hart called the session to order.

Club Vice President Marion Shorey and Robin Dawson presented the program on "Online Banking."

They told about how people should change their passwords every few months and instead of making a password, use a phrase that they will remember.

The discussed how the bank is there to help people in person as well as online. Banks can help people to use mobile banking, deposit checks, transfer money from one account to another, and other matters.

Also during the meeting, Sharon Johnson read the inspiration from Luke 16:10: "He that is faithful in that which is least is faithful also in much: and he that is unjust in the least is unjust also in much."

The thought for the month was: Be organized, proactive and aware to protect yourself, family, and friends from financial abuse, according to a news release.

New Horizon EHC has been busy with various projects including making teaching dolls for Arkansas Children's Hospital, collecting items for the Salvation Army and working with Neighbor to Neighbor.

The club had its annual dinner April 19 at Colton's Steak House.

April McDaniel was a guest with her two daughters, Alyx and Riley, who are missionaries to the Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Five members of New Horizon EHC attended the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council Spring Education Workshop at North Little Rock. Jefferson County had four clubs represented.

There were two guest speakers. Robin Gabe talked about state parks and heritage.

Rhonda Sanders talked about the Arkansas Food Bank.

"I was surprised at how much our EHC groups from around the state do to be a help to the food bank," a spokesman said.

The spokesman also offered advice: "Work on something challenging. Do something for others. Smile often. Join a group (like New Horizon EHC). Give someone a break, like babysitting, sitting with and elderly person, (you'd be surprised at what you can learn from them), and exercise, drink plenty of water and take care of yourself."