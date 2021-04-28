Man dies in Bentonville after being shot

BENTONVILLE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday night, according to Bentonville police.

Police and city emergency medical service personnel were notified a little after 10 p.m. of an injured man laying in the road in the 300 block of Northwest Fifth Street, according to a news release.

The man had a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to the release.

Initial reports indicated the shooter fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation, but preliminary findings indicate it was an isolated incident between individuals who knew one another, according to the release.